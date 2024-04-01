Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Louisville, KY Meet at the Cave Hill National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 9:45 am – 10:45 am ET Where: Louisville Fire Engine Co. 4 2620 Frankfort Ave. Louisville, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Louisville Fire Engine Co. 4 Cost: Free





Cave Hill National Cemetery Friday, May 17,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

9:45 AM: Meet at Louisville Fire Engine Co. 4 2620 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40206

Meet at Louisville Fire Engine Co. 4 2620 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 10:00 AM: Begin the 2.5 mile walk to Cave Hill Cemetery- National Cemetery section 701 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204

Begin the 2.5 mile walk to Cave Hill Cemetery- National Cemetery section 701 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204 10:45 AM: Arrive at Cave Hill National Cemetery for a Community Event.

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/Cave_HillNC.pdf