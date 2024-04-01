Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - St. Louis, MO Meet at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Sun. May 19, 2024, 7:45 am – 8:45 am CT Where: The Home Depot 7481 S. Lindbergh Blvd St. Louis, MO Get directions on Google Maps to The Home Depot Cost: Free





Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Sunday, May 19,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

7:30 AM: Meet at The Home Depot 7481 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63125

Meet at The Home Depot 7481 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63125 8:00 AM: Begin the 2.1-mile walk to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125

Begin the 2.1-mile walk to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125 8:30 AM: Arrive at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a Community Event and walk through the Cemetery

Arrive at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a Community Event and walk through the Cemetery 10:00 AM: See the Relay Team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/Jefferson_BarracksNC_.pdf