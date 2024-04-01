Central Arkansas Veterans Benefit and Hiring Fair: 2 Day Event - North Little Rock, AR "Supporting Those Who Served" When: Tue. May 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Repeats Where: First Pentecostal Church 1401 Calvary Road North Little Rock, AR Get directions on Google Maps to First Pentecostal Church Cost: Free





2024 Central Arkansas Veteran Benefits and Hiring Fair will provide benefits and resources to support Veterans, transitioning service members (TSM), and their families in successfully navigating the adjustment from military to civilian life. This no-cost event, themed “Supporting Those Who Served”, aims to connect participants with resources that promote financial stability, career opportunities, mental health and wellness initiatives, and help them plan for the future.

Veterans can obtain information on earned benefits from VA and other organizations, get help filing disability compensation claims, receive private, on-site disability medical examinations and find resources for mental health support.

Day One Schedule:

9:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. - Opening ceremonies featuring guest speakers: Mr. Joshua Jacobs, Under Secretary for Benefits Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center Director, VA Central Arkansas Health Care Ms. Melissa Cohen, Executive Director, Outreach, Transition, and Economic Development (OTED) Major General Kendall Penn, Secretary, Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs

- Opening ceremonies featuring guest speakers: 9:00 - 3:00 p.m. - Runs concurrently Benefits and hiring fair Claims clinic MDEO Mobile Medical Unit, Mobile Vet Center

Runs concurrently 9:40 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. - Town hall

Town hall 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Private, invitation-only stakeholder roundtables

Private, invitation-only stakeholder roundtables 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. - Open to the public presentations

- Open to the public presentations 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Department of Labor (DOL) employment workshops

Day Two Schedule:

9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Opening ceremonies featuring guest speakers noted above

- Opening ceremonies featuring guest speakers noted above 9:00 - 3:00 p.m. - Runs concurrently Benefits and hiring fair Claims clinic MDEO Mobile Medical Unit, Mobile Vet Center

Runs concurrently 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Presentations

- Presentations 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Spouse and Caregiver Clinic

OTED is partnering with DOL, VA, Military Hire, VSOs, MSOs, and other community partners and stakeholders.