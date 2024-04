Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic Claims & Healthcare Enrollment Event - Kapolei, HI The Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic invites all Veterans for a health and claims clinic. When: Fri. Apr 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm HT Where: Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic 91-1051 Franklin D Roosevelt Ave Kapolei, HI Get directions on Google Maps to Daniel Kahikina Akaka VA Clinic Cost: Free





Representatives from various Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits Administrations departments will be in attendance to assist and speak with Veterans and their families on claims and VA Benefits.

We hope to see you there!