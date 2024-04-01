Lifeline Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation: LETS Program - Gaithersburg, MD
Workshops for Caregivers of TBI Warriors
When:
Sun. Apr 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Greystroke Farm
22600 Robin Ct
Gaithersburg, MD
Cost:
Free
Caregivers Care: For a Partner/Family with a TBI Warrior - Sunday April 14, 2024
- EAGALA- model equine-assisted therapy group event
- FREE for Veterans, service members, and family members
- Registration required
- Free parking
For more information: http://www.lifelinehorserescue.org/lifeline-equine-therapy-services-lets/
Contact:
- leila@lifelinehorserescue.org
- (301) 318- 1686