Lifeline Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation: LETS Program - Gaithersburg, MD

Workshops for Caregivers of TBI Warriors

When:

Sun. Apr 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Greystroke Farm

22600 Robin Ct

Gaithersburg, MD

Cost:

Free

Caregivers Care: For a Partner/Family with a TBI Warrior - Sunday April 14, 2024

  • EAGALA- model equine-assisted therapy group event
  • FREE for Veterans, service members, and family members
  • Registration required
  • Free parking 

For more information: http://www.lifelinehorserescue.org/lifeline-equine-therapy-services-lets/

