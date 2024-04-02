Online: James A Haley Rec Therapy Apex Legends Game night

Online Game Apex Legends with Veterans Hospital Rec Therapy

When: Sat. Apr 6, 2024, 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Cost: Free





Saturday nights Rec Therapy at the James A Haley Veterans Affairs (JAHVA) in Tampa FL, hosts an Apex Legends Game Night. Apex Legends is an online multiplayer battle-royale game featuring squads of three players using pre-made characters with distinctive abilities, called "Legends." The game is hosted on the JAHVA Gaming Discord. Discord is a popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. So join and have fun, link up with your peers and find a community, comradery and experience game nights like never before.

https://Discord.gg/B3knxMctbQ

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access JAHVA Gaming Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event just to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within JAHVA Gaming. The rooms you are looking to join are under the Game Night Voice Chat drop down. Pick a room to join and start building your experience