Online: VFW Combat Tested Gaming Season 3 registration

VFW Gaming League Combat Gaming Registrations Season 3

When: Tue. Apr 2, 2024, 4:11 pm – 5:11 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce the launch of Season 3 of its free gaming leagues, Combat Tested Gaming. The VFW recognizes the importance of providing diverse opportunities for veterans to foster connections and combat isolation in an inclusive and support environment through gaming. Combat Tested Gaming registration is completely free. The league play registration for the current season closes April 12, with weekly matches set to begin the week of April 15. Each season culminates in a playoff-style tournament bracket. Select matches are streamed live. The gaming league will be hosted on the VFWs Discord. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities.

For more information about Combat Tested Gaming leagues or to register, visit https://kccrew.com/vfwgamingleagues/

To join the Combat Tested Gaming Discord community, visit https://discord.gg/kjndDhKUEH

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access Combat Tested Gaming Discord use the link above. Registration is required for the event as well, the link is above as well. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within Combat Testing Gaming. The rooms you are looking to join are under the "CTG Community Leagues" drop down. Pick a room to join and start building your experience.