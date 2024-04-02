Boots to Business Reboot Pittsburgh - Online

If you’re interested in starting a Veteran-Owned Small Business, then sign up for Boots to Business Reboot, an entrepreneurship training program for Veterans and military spouses.

When: Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh hosts Boots to Business Reboot, an entrepreneurial education and training program which provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals.

During Reboot, participants are introduced to skills, knowledge and resources needed to launch a business, including steps for developing business concepts, how to develop a business plan, and information on SBA resources available to help. The program is facilitated by subject matter experts from the SBA and their extensive network of skilled business advisors.

Veterans of all eras, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve) and spouses are eligible to participate.

Space is limited to 30 small business attendees. Advanced registration is required. Walk-ins will not be permitted to attend. This is an in-person event.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

To register, please visit https://sba.my.site.com/s/, select “Reboot” then “Pittsburgh, PA”.