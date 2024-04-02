Creative Writing Workshop for Military, Veterans, Caregivers & Spouses - Online

Join Veteran & author Kevin Basl on the first and third Thursdays at 3:30pm EST to learn how to use writing as a tool to communicate, self-discover, and reflect in our series in partnership with Blue Star Families.

When: Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET Repeats Where: Cost: Free





Back by popular demand! It's time to tell your story.

Blue Star Families has partnered with Community Building Art Works (CBAW) for a virtual creative writing workshop. Writing is a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reflection. Together over Zoom, we’ll read a short piece of writing, see what makes it work, and use it to enter into our own stories.

No writing experience required—if you can talk, you can write.

New to CBAW programs? Check out our quick Zoom guide at https://bit.ly/CBAWZoomGuide or watch this quick video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6BLv71IpYs) to get an idea of what to expect.

This program is funded by the Walter Reed Society.