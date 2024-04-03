Executive Military Transition Seminar - Newport News, VA Senior- level military professionals need more than just basic transition courses. They need real-world HR & talent acquisition expertise. When: Mon. Apr 8, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center 600 Thimble Shoals Boulevard Suite 210 Newport News, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center Cost: Free





Conquer Your Toughest Deployment Yet: The Military-to-Civilian Transition

The transition to the civilian job market is unlike any mission you've faced before. It demands self-awareness, strategic planning, and a refined approach that sets you apart from both military and civilian competitors. While your military leadership experience is invaluable, it's not enough to automatically land you that executive position. You need a practical, metrics-driven strategy to navigate this critical phase of your career.

Most transition courses fall short. They focus heavily on resume writing and interviewing skills, often taught by instructors with limited real-world experience in HR or talent acquisition. This leaves you unprepared for the complexities of the civilian job market, especially at the executive level.

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center's Military Executive Transition Seminar is different. This exclusive, one-day workshop, limited to just 12 attendees per session, provides military leaders with the practical, relevant content they need to achieve civilian career success.

Here's how the seminar empowers you:

Craft a Unique Value Proposition: Learn how to leverage AI and social media strategies to develop a compelling and differentiated personal brand.

Communicate Your Value Beyond the Resume: Discover effective techniques to showcase your skills and experience in a way that resonates with civilian employers.

Maximize Your Online Presence: Master the art of social media networking for senior-level positions, ensuring you reach the right decision-makers.

Master the art of social media networking for senior-level positions, ensuring you reach the right decision-makers. Gain Valuable Insights: Learn from a moderated panel of successfully transitioned peers who have navigated the transition into various industries, including private, public, non-profit, academic, and entrepreneurial sectors.

This FREE seminar provides you with the knowledge and tools you need to:

Smoothly transition into a fulfilling civilian career

Stand out from the competition and land that executive position

Build a robust professional network for ongoing support and success

Don't wait. Register for the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center's Military Executive Transition Seminar today and take control of your future!