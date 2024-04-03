Community Building Art Works: Virtual Paint Night

Through writing and art workshops led by professional artists, CBAW builds authentic communities for Veterans, healthcare workers, & civilians

When: Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Register Register here for all CBAW RECURRING workshops. The link you'll receive upon registration can be used for most of our workshops. For the full schedule with dates, times, and detailed information about our workshops, please subscribe to our events calendar here.

Come unwind from the stress of your day with a fun beginner paint night with Veteran Artist, Margaret Jacobson. She will guide you step by step in creating a fun and simple painting.

No experience necessary. Bring your materials for a night full of fun.

Please note that this workshop is 90 minutes.

Suggested Supplies:

Brushes: Size 24 flat brush (Bristles should be 25mm or 1" in width) Size 14/16 filbert brush (Bristles should be 13mm or 1/2" in width) 4mm round brush 2mm round brush

Acrylic Paint: Primary blue Yellow White Orange Red Black

Water & Container

Canvas: 11" x 14"

Apron to not get paint on yourself

A table easel if possible.

Paper towels and paper plates (we will use the paper plates to mix paint)

Sample Image: 2024-04-10 Paint Night w Margaret Jacobson.heic

Margaret Jacobson is an artist that utilizes the healing principles of art and Feng Shui to create her pieces. Her pieces intend to harmonize the viewer with their environment, fostering peace and alignment with the positive flows of the universe. She creates vibrant paintings with energizing colors and patterns that blend an esthetic of ancient and modern. Her experience in the U.S. Army during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars inform the perspective she brings through her art. These experiences have furthered her desire to create alignments with positive representations utilizing art.

