Lifeline Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation: Spring Wellness Workshop - Gaithersburg, MD FREE for Veterans, service members, and their families! When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Lifeline Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation 22600 Robin Ct Gaithersburg, MD Get directions on Google Maps to Lifeline Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Cost: Free





Reconnect with nature and revitalize your well-being at the Spring Wellness Workshop.

Join us for an immersive experience where you can find renewal in the serene beauty of nature, create space for personal growth, and harness abundant energy. Discover nourishing practices and gain valuable insights through equine-assisted wellness coaching.

To reserve your spot, kindly contact us via email at leila@lifelinehorserescue.org or call us at 301-318-1686.

Learn more about Lifeline Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation: Lifeline Horse Rescue And Rehabilitation - Home