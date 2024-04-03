Skip to Content

Leverage Your Military Skills: Secure a $150K Cyber Job with a $5K CISSP Scholarship - Online

Learn how you can use Virginia’s $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship to fast-track your cyber career in 2024.

When:

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Register

Active and retired military personnel – you can learn how to leverage your military experience, along with a $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship, to secure your $150K cyber job!

At this webinar you will learn: 

  •  How you can qualify for your $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship 
  •  How to pass your CISSP exam the first time 
  •  How to get hands-on cyber project experience 
  •  How our cyber career coaching can help you capture a top cyber job 

Our esteemed panel includes:

  •   Robert Chubbuck: Top Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor 
  • Col. Chris Starling Executive Director, NPOWER SkillBridge 
  •  Alex Mortimer, ISC2, Global Academic Partnerships 
  •  Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP International

 Employers urgently seek Veterans with CISSPs to meet DoD and civilian cyber risk management requirements. 

Last updated: