Leverage Your Military Skills: Secure a $150K Cyber Job with a $5K CISSP Scholarship - Online

Learn how you can use Virginia’s $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship to fast-track your cyber career in 2024.

When: Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Active and retired military personnel – you can learn how to leverage your military experience, along with a $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship, to secure your $150K cyber job!

At this webinar you will learn:

How you can qualify for your $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship

How to pass your CISSP exam the first time

How to get hands-on cyber project experience

How our cyber career coaching can help you capture a top cyber job

Our esteemed panel includes:

Robert Chubbuck: Top Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor

Col. Chris Starling Executive Director, NPOWER SkillBridge

Alex Mortimer, ISC2, Global Academic Partnerships

Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP International

Employers urgently seek Veterans with CISSPs to meet DoD and civilian cyber risk management requirements.