Leverage Your Military Skills: Secure a $150K Cyber Job with a $5K CISSP Scholarship - Online
Learn how you can use Virginia’s $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship to fast-track your cyber career in 2024.
When:
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Active and retired military personnel – you can learn how to leverage your military experience, along with a $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship, to secure your $150K cyber job!
At this webinar you will learn:
- How you can qualify for your $5K CISSP cyber certification scholarship
- How to pass your CISSP exam the first time
- How to get hands-on cyber project experience
- How our cyber career coaching can help you capture a top cyber job
Our esteemed panel includes:
- Robert Chubbuck: Top Cyber Employer, Pro & Instructor
- Col. Chris Starling Executive Director, NPOWER SkillBridge
- Alex Mortimer, ISC2, Global Academic Partnerships
- Dr. V.N. Berlin: Senior Director, SCIPP International
Employers urgently seek Veterans with CISSPs to meet DoD and civilian cyber risk management requirements.