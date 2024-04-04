Next Level Talent, Next Level City Regional Job Fair - Hampton, VA Welcome to the Next Level Talent, Next Level City Regional Job Fair happening on Wednesday, May 01, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Hampton Roads Convention Center! When: Wed. May 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Hampton Roads Convention Center 1610 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Hampton Roads Convention Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





This is your chance to take your career to the next level and explore exciting job opportunities within industries such as clean energy, offshore wind, maritime, defense, and more.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to meet with top companies, network with professionals, and elevate your career!