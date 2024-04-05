Skip to Content

Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Omaha, NE

Meet at the Omaha National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today!

When:

Tue. May 21, 2024, 2:15 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Omaha National Cemetery

14250 Schram Rd

Omaha, NE

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Omaha National Cemetery Tuesday, May 21,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families. 

  • 2:15 PM: Meet at Omaha National Cemetery for a Community Event 

                       14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE 68138

  • 3:00 PM: See the Relay Team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/OmahaNC.pdf

 

Last updated: