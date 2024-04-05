Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Omaha, NE Meet at the Omaha National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 2:15 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Omaha National Cemetery 14250 Schram Rd Omaha, NE Get directions on Google Maps to Omaha National Cemetery Cost: Free Registration: Required





Omaha National Cemetery Tuesday, May 21,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

2:15 PM: Meet at Omaha National Cemetery for a Community Event 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE 68138

3:00 PM: See the Relay Team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/OmahaNC.pdf