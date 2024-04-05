Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Leavenworth, KS Arrive at Leavenworth National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 7:45 am – 9:30 am CT Where: Leavenworth Fire Department 3600 S. 20th St Leavenworth, KS Get directions on Google Maps to Leavenworth Fire Department Cost: Free Registration: Required





Leavenworth National Cemetery Wednesday, May 22,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

7:45 AM: Meet at Leavenworth Fire Department 3600 S. 20th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048

Meet at Leavenworth Fire Department 3600 S. 20th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048 8:00 AM: Begin the 4.3-mile walk to Leavenworth National Cemetery 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth, KS 66048

Begin the 4.3-mile walk to Leavenworth National Cemetery 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth, KS 66048 9:30 AM: Arrive at Leavenworth National Cemetery for a Community Event

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/LeavenworthNC.pdf