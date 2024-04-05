Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Laurel, MT Gather at Yellowstone National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 12:15 pm – 2:30 pm MT Where: Laurel Fire EMS 215 W. 1st Street Laurel, MT Get directions on Google Maps to Laurel Fire EMS Cost: Free Registration: Required





Yellowstone National Cemetery Friday, May 17,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

12:15 PM: Meet at Laurel Fire EMS 215 W.1st Street, Laurel, MT 59044

12:30 PM : Begin the 1.8-mile walk to Yellowstone National Cemetery 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel, MT 59044

12:45 PM: Gather at Yellowstone National Cemetery for a Community Event

2:30 PM: See the Relay Team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/YellowstoneNC.pdf