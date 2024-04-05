Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Laurel, MT
Gather at Yellowstone National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today!
When:
Fri. May 17, 2024, 12:15 pm – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
Laurel Fire EMS
215 W. 1st Street
Laurel, MT
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Yellowstone National Cemetery Friday, May 17,2024
Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.
- 12:15 PM: Meet at Laurel Fire EMS 215 W.1st Street, Laurel, MT 59044
- 12:30 PM: Begin the 1.8-mile walk to Yellowstone National Cemetery 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel, MT 59044
- 12:45 PM: Gather at Yellowstone National Cemetery for a Community Event
- 2:30 PM: See the Relay Team off
***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.
https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/YellowstoneNC.pdf