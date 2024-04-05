PACT Act Townhall Spring Hill Fl PACT Act Town Hall James A Haley VA Hospital Spring Hill Pasco-Hernando-citrus county When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Event Hall entrance in front of building. 14736 Edward R Noll Dr Spring Hill, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Event Hall entrance in front of building. Cost: Free





May 8th at 5PM EST James A Haley will be conducting a Town Hall at Veterans' of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10209 in Spring Hill Fl. The VFW Post is located at 14736 Edward R Noll Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609. The event will be held in the event hall of the building. There will be parking available around the front and side of the building, with some over flow along the grass and roads surrounding the building. During the Town Hall providers will be speaking on the PACT Act and conditions associated with it. Also available on the outside of the event hall, with in the canteen area of the building, will be Veteran Service Officers ready to assist with your claims, enrollment and eligibility to assist with your access to healthcare within the VA. Other Veterans' Affairs resources will be available to discuss as well. Please consider attending to learn more about PACT Act and how the VA can assist you with your Healthcare needs.

There is no registration needed for event.