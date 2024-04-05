Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Denver, CO
Meet at Fort Logan National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today!
When:
Wed. May 22, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm MT
Where:
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 Sheridan Blvd.
Denver, CO
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.
- 3:00 PM: Meet at Fort Logan National Cemetery for a Community Event 3698 Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80236
- 4:30 PM: See the relay team off
***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.
https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/Fort_LoganNC.pdf