Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Colorado Springs, CO Meet at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm MT Where: Pikes Peak National Cemetery 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Pikes Peak National Cemetery Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

Meet at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for a Community Event 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80925 7:00 PM: See the relay team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

