Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - El Paso, TX Meet at Fort Bliss National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 3:45 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Meet at Fort Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. El Paso, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Meet at Fort Bliss National Cemetery Cost: Free Registration: Required





Fort Bliss National Cemetery Thursday, May 16,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

3:45 PM: Meet at Fort Bliss National Cemetery for a Community Event 5200 Fred Wilson Ave., El Paso, TX 79906

Meet at Fort Bliss National Cemetery for a Community Event 5200 Fred Wilson Ave., El Paso, TX 79906 5:00 PM: See the relay team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/Fort_BlissNC.pdf