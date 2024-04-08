Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Prescott, AZ Meet at Prescott National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 8:15 am – 9:30 am MT Where: Prescott Fire Department Station 71 333 White Spar Rd. Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Prescott Fire Department Station Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

8:15 AM: Meet at the Prescott Fire Department Station 71 333 White Spar Rd., Prescott, AZ 86303

8:30 AM: Begin the 2.7 mile walk to Prescott National Cemetery 500 AZ-89 Prescott, AZ 86301

9:30 AM: Meet at Prescott National Cemetery for a Community Event

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

