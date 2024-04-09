“How to Work a Virtual Job Fair” Webinar
Job seekers are invited to attend the next "How to Work a Virtual Job Fair" webinar on Saturday, April 13, at 11:30 AM (ET).
When:
Sat. Apr 13, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Learn how to prepare and make the most of a Virtual Job Fair. Get job search advice from an expert in the military-to-civilian transition industry.
- All registered job seekers will receive an invitation to the “How to Work a Virtual Job Fair” webinar.
Contact: Karin Durkee
- 703-774-4710
- Karin@CorporateGray.com