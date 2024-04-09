Skip to Content

“How to Work a Virtual Job Fair” Webinar

Job seekers are invited to attend the next "How to Work a Virtual Job Fair" webinar on Saturday, April 13, at 11:30 AM (ET).

Sat. Apr 13, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:00 pm ET

Free

Required

Learn how to prepare and make the most of a Virtual Job Fair. Get job search advice from an expert in the military-to-civilian transition industry. 

  • All registered job seekers will receive an invitation to the “How to Work a Virtual Job Fair” webinar.

Contact: Karin Durkee  

www.CorporateGray.com 

