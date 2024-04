Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair

You are invited to participate in the April 18th Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair to be held online from 11 am to 2 pm (ET).

When: Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This job fair will connect transitioning service members, Veterans, and civilian job seekers with employers nationwide across a wide array of industries and occupations. Register today!

Meet online with recruiters from many top companies and government agencies, including: SAIC, National Security Agency, Los Alamos National Lab, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Sierra7, Workday, U.S. Postal Service, Garmin International, NOAA/NESDIS, Foley Cat, Maxar, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and more!

Contact: Karin Durkee

https://www.corporategray.com/