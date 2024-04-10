Veterans Career Live: Starting Your Own Business - Online

Join PVA's Veterans Career Program Director, Charles McCaffrey, to learn a step-by-step approach to starting a small business, and the many free community and Veteran specific resources available.

When: Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





National Small Business Week takes place April 28 - May 4, 2024, and is when SBA officially recognizes their hard work, ingenuity, and dedication, including their contributions to the economy.

Starting a business involves planning, making key financial decisions, and completing a series of legal activities. Join PVA's Veterans Career Program Director, Charles McCaffrey, to learn a step-by-step approach to starting a small business (including things to do BEFORE starting that business), and the many free community and Veteran specific resources available.

With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era Veterans, and their family members and caregivers.

https://pva.org/find-support/veterans-career-program/veterans-career-live/