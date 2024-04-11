Military Entrepreneurship Summit - Alexandria, VA Are you a Veteran, military spouse, service member, or member of the military community in the National Capital Region and want to learn more about starting or growing your own business? When: Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: USPTO Headquarters 600 Dulany St Alexandria, VA Get directions on Google Maps to USPTO Headquarters Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Portions of this in-person event will also be livestreamed. Registration is required for in-person and virtual.

Join the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in collaboration with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and to get connected to the resources and tools to help you succeed. From honing your business plan and protecting your brand and ideas, to market analysis and financing, we’ve got every angle of entrepreneurship covered.



We will welcome Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Deputy Director of the USPTO, Derrick Brent, distinguished guest speakers, highly regarded experts in business development and intellectual property (IP) protection, as well as successful military spouse and Veteran entrepreneurs.

In addition to panel discussions on entrepreneurship, the summit will include opportunities for audience Q&A and a resource fair with exhibitors from local entrepreneurship support organizations.

Event Schedule:

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. : Resource fair and networking (in person only)

Resource fair and networking (in person only) 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. : Opening remarks

Opening remarks 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. : Intro to Entrepreneurship Resources and Service Organizations

: Intro to Entrepreneurship Resources and Service Organizations 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. : Break/resource fair

: Break/resource fair 10:15 – 11:00 a.m. : Breakout Session 1 – Fireside chat with Entrepreneurs Track 1: Military Spouse entrepreneurs Track 2 : Veteran entrepreneurs

Breakout Session 1 – Fireside chat with Entrepreneurs 11:05 – 11:50 a.m. : Breakout Session 2 – Next steps with Subject Matter Experts Track 1: Access to Capital Track 2: IP Fundamentals

Breakout Session 2 – Next steps with Subject Matter Experts 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. : Closing remarks

Closing remarks 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. : Resource fair and networking (in person only)

For questions, including exhibitor opportunities, contact: militaryoutreach@uspto.gov

To learn more about resources for the military community, please visit the USPTO’s military outreach page.