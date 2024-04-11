Military Entrepreneurship Summit - Alexandria, VA
Are you a Veteran, military spouse, service member, or member of the military community in the National Capital Region and want to learn more about starting or growing your own business?
When:
Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
USPTO Headquarters
600 Dulany St
Alexandria, VA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Portions of this in-person event will also be livestreamed. Registration is required for in-person and virtual.
Join the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in collaboration with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and to get connected to the resources and tools to help you succeed. From honing your business plan and protecting your brand and ideas, to market analysis and financing, we’ve got every angle of entrepreneurship covered.
We will welcome Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Deputy Director of the USPTO, Derrick Brent, distinguished guest speakers, highly regarded experts in business development and intellectual property (IP) protection, as well as successful military spouse and Veteran entrepreneurs.
In addition to panel discussions on entrepreneurship, the summit will include opportunities for audience Q&A and a resource fair with exhibitors from local entrepreneurship support organizations.
Event Schedule:
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. : Resource fair and networking (in person only)
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. : Opening remarks
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. : Intro to Entrepreneurship Resources and Service Organizations
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. : Break/resource fair
- 10:15 – 11:00 a.m. : Breakout Session 1 – Fireside chat with Entrepreneurs
- Track 1: Military Spouse entrepreneurs
- Track 2: Veteran entrepreneurs
- 11:05 – 11:50 a.m. : Breakout Session 2 – Next steps with Subject Matter Experts
- Track 1: Access to Capital
- Track 2: IP Fundamentals
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. : Closing remarks
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. : Resource fair and networking (in person only)
For questions, including exhibitor opportunities, contact: militaryoutreach@uspto.gov
To learn more about resources for the military community, please visit the USPTO’s military outreach page.