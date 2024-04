Hope Conference When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Where: Covelli Center 229 E. Front St. Youngstown, OH 44503 Youngstown, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Covelli Center Cost: Free





The Hope Conference is a collaboration of Mahoning Valley (home of Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties) agencies that assist returning citizens and others in need with the process of regaining their life and livelihood.