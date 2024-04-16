MilitaryHire and American Legion: National Virtual Hiring Fair

A proud partnership to connect employers with members of the US Military and Veteran Community.

When: Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





The American Legion and MilitaryHire will co-host a virtual hiring fair on April 23, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST. This partnership enhances our efforts to connect U.S. service members, Veterans, Military Spouses, and our valued members with meaningful employment opportunities. Hosted on Brazen, this state-of-the-art virtual career fair platform will enable easy registration, employer and candidate navigation, and interactive chat functionality.

Participating companies and organizations include:

The American Legion, General Dynamics Missions Systems, Stadium Medical. Zeiss, Aflac, US Customs and Border Protection, AESC, Molina Healthcare, JDog, DataPath, ESS Metron, The U.S. Department of Labor, The U.S. State Department, Rocket Companies, Constellis, TekSynap, The Hershey Company, The U.S. Department of the Treasury. NCR Atleos and Trane Technologies.

Admission is free for all military and Veteran personnel as well as their spouses. To register today, go to: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/military-hire/e/7Z7YL