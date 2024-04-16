Veteran Resource Fair
Columbus VA Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Atrium
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Veterans bring your DD 214.
Contact the Public Affairs Office with any questions at
Columbus VA will host a Veteran Resource Fair. File a VA benefit claim. Ask questions about the PACT Act and Toxic Exposures sustained while serving. There will many VA resources available. Veterans bring your DD 214, see about healthcare eligibility and enrollment. This event is open to the public.
Veterans will be able to:
- receive a Toxic Exposure Screening
- ask about PACT Act eligibility
- file a benefit claim
- enroll for VA healthcare
- learn about programs and services provided at the Columbus VA
Information Tables Available:
Caregiver Support
Community Care
COMPACT Act
Eligibility
Enrollment
M2VA (Transition in Care Management)
Military Sexual Trauma
My VA Health (Connected Care)
Suicide Prevention
Veterans Benefits Administration
Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET)
Voluntary Service (CDCE)
Women’s Program
…and MORE!