Columbus VA Veteran Resource Fair

When: Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Atrium 420 North James Road Columbus, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic Cost: Free





Veterans bring your DD 214. Contact the Public Affairs Office with any questions at .

Columbus VA will host a Veteran Resource Fair. File a VA benefit claim. Ask questions about the PACT Act and Toxic Exposures sustained while serving. There will many VA resources available. Veterans bring your DD 214, see about healthcare eligibility and enrollment. This event is open to the public.

Veterans will be able to:

receive a Toxic Exposure Screening

ask about PACT Act eligibility

file a benefit claim

enroll for VA healthcare

learn about programs and services provided at the Columbus VA

Information Tables Available:

Caregiver Support

Community Care

COMPACT Act

Eligibility

Enrollment

M2VA (Transition in Care Management)

Military Sexual Trauma

My VA Health (Connected Care)

Suicide Prevention

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Mobile Evaluation Team (VMET)

Voluntary Service (CDCE)

Women’s Program

…and MORE!