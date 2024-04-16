FREE Concert by the Cast of the Critically- Acclaimed Musical “The Hello Girls" at the National WWI Memorial – Washington, DC This original musical honors the female phone operators of the U.S. Army who played a crucial role in WWI. When: Sun. May 5, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: The National World War I Memorial 1400 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC Get directions on Google Maps to The National World War I Memorial Cost: Free





There will be a free, family-friendly concert by "The Hello Girls" cast, at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC.

This special event will take place on Sunday, May 5th, at 4:00pm (EDT). Event is free of charge, open to the public. No tickets are required. The National World War I Memorial is located at 1400 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, in downtown Washington, DC.

"The Hello Girls" show tells the true story of the first women soldiers in the U.S. Army. These women served on the front lines during World War I, acting as bi-lingual Signal Corps Telephone Operators, and played a key role in the American combat effort. Deployed to France, they connected over 26 million calls and remained to assist during the post-war period, and for the Treaty of Versailles that officially ended the war.

The show features music and lyrics by award-winning composer Peter Mills, with script by Mills and Cara Reichel. Choreography is by Christine O’Grady and music direction is by Ben Moss, and the production is directed by Cara Reichel. It is produced by NYC’s Prospect Theater Company, which commissioned, developed and premiered the musical Off-Broadway in 2018. The production earned multiple Drama Desk and Outer Critics’ Circle Award nominations during its initial run.

"The Hello Girls" is a partner-project supported by the U.S World War I Centennial Commission, and the Doughboy Foundation. The Centennial Commission was established by the U.S. Congress in 2013, to create public awareness regarding America's involvement, and sacrifice, in World War I. Among the Commission's, and Doughboy Foundation's, efforts are to advocate to Congress to award the original Hello Girls the Congressional Gold Medal for their extraordinary wartime service. That advocacy effort is ongoing.



Information on this free concert, and other upcoming free events, can be found here:

www.Doughboy.org/events



About the U.S. WWI Centennial Commission:

www.WW1CC.org



About the Doughboy Foundation:

www.Doughboy.org





