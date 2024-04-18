Memphis Economic Development Initiative (EDI) Please join us at the upcoming FY 2024 Memphis Economic Development Initiative (EDI) When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 8:45 am – 3:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Riverside Missionary Baptist Church 3590 S Third Street Memphis, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Riverside Missionary Baptist Church Cost: Free





Please join us at the upcoming FY 2024 Memphis Economic Development Initiative (EDI). This event will provide benefits and resources to help Veterans, transitioning Service members, and their families take charge of their post-military journeys and achieve a secure economic future. The Memphis Veterans Economic Initiative Summit, themed “Revitalizing the Soul of Memphis – One Veteran at a Time,” aims to have a widespread positive impact on minority Veteran populations within Memphis and surrounding areas.

Memphis emerged as a priority host location and focus for OTED Outreach, chosen for its significant population of minority Veterans in the Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) of Shelby County, along with elevated rates of unemployment and poverty.

Who May Attend: Veterans, service members, family members, caregivers, spouses, survivors, Veteran advocates, and Veteran Service Organizations (VSO).

When: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Time (CT)

Where: The two-day in-person event will be held at the Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 3590 S Third Street, Memphis, TN 38109.

For more information, visit https://vaedi.com/memphis/