SBA Hour with Veterans - Online

The U.S. Small Business Administration will showcase how it can assist the military and Veteran communities with entrepreneurship.

When: Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh and Eastern Pennsylvania District Offices discuss resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, military spouses and Veterans of all eras.

Did you know that Veterans own roughly 8% of all small businesses in the United States and employ more than 5 million Americans? Veteran entrepreneurs play an essential role in the U.S. economy. Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the Veteran and military community in their path toward entrepreneurship.

This is a reoccurring event.