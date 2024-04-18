Leave No Veteran Behind: Prince George's County Employment Connect Event Connecting Veterans with significant mid-management to executive-level experience to leading Fortune 500 companies and industry pioneers. When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center 201 Waterfront Street Fort Washington, MD Get directions on Google Maps to Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us at Leave No Veteran Behind: Prince George's County Employment Connect Event, where we are dedicated to bridging the gap between our nation's heroes and their next career milestones.

This exclusive event is tailored for military Veterans who have amassed mid-management to executive-level experience and are now seeking to leverage their skills in the civilian workforce. Our mission is to connect these seasoned professionals with leading Fortune 500 companies and industry pioneers, presenting unparalleled employment opportunities that honor their service and dedication.

What to Expect:

Featured Speakers from Industry Experts: Gain insights and inspiration from leaders in the business world who understand the value of your military experience in the corporate arena.

Networking Opportunities: Mix and mingle with top-tier employers who are eager to meet with veterans and discuss potential career opportunities.

Mix and mingle with top-tier employers who are eager to meet with veterans and discuss potential career opportunities. Career Development Resources: Access a wealth of information and tools designed to propel your career forward.

Who Should Attend:

This event is a must-attend for military Veterans who are:

Transitioning from service and looking into mid-management or executive roles.

Seeking new opportunities to apply their leadership and operational skills in a civilian context.

Interested in connecting with potential employers who value the discipline, leadership, and resilience that veterans are known for.

Join Us! Don’t miss this opportunity to turn your military experience into a thriving civilian career. Whether you're just starting to think about your next steps post-service, or you're actively seeking new opportunities, the Leave No Veteran Behind: Prince George's County Employment Connect Event is where your future begins.