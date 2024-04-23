When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is hosting the LGBTQ+ Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium on June 6, 2024, 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET.

VA recognizes the unique challenges facing LGBTQ+ Veterans. The event will address specific eligibility requirements and allow you to discover benefits and services available to LGBTQ+ Veterans.

Topics include:

Affirming health care.

Navigating discharge upgrades.

Building a supportive network.

Information on benefits, claims filing, seeking additional VA support and how the PACT Act impacts Veterans.

#VASymposium sessions are live and offered at no charge to Veterans, Transitioning Service Members, and their families!

Please Join Us:

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 1:00-2:30pm (ET)

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m622f4eedb2263fab9de0c42e1d434453

Phone: 1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-free Number, 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number

Access Code: 2828 299 4371

Webinar password: gF7Srncz$56 (43777629 from phones and video systems)