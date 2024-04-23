Skip to Content

LGBTQ+ Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium

LGBTQ+ Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium

When:

Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is hosting the LGBTQ+ Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium on June 6, 2024, 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET.

VA recognizes the unique challenges facing LGBTQ+ Veterans.  The event will address specific eligibility requirements and allow you to discover benefits and services available to LGBTQ+ Veterans.

Topics include:

  • Affirming health care.
  • Navigating discharge upgrades.
  • Building a supportive network.
  • Information on benefits, claims filing, seeking additional VA support and how the PACT Act impacts Veterans.

#VASymposium sessions are live and offered at no charge to Veterans, Transitioning Service Members, and their families!

Please Join Us: 

Date:  Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time:  1:00-2:30pm (ET)        

Link to Joinhttps://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m622f4eedb2263fab9de0c42e1d434453

Phone:  1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-free Number, 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number 

Access Code:  2828 299 4371

Webinar password:  gF7Srncz$56 (43777629 from phones and video systems)

 

Last updated: