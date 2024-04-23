National Veterans Creative Arts Festival - Denver, CO Show your support for our nation's Veterans! Join us for an evening of spotlighting Veteran dance, drama and musical performances. When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm MT Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 East Iliff Avenue Denver, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Newman Center for the Performing Arts Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register To reserve your seat and support Veterans, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-national-veterans-creative-arts-festival-stage-show-performance-tickets-834777771787 The family-friendly stage show performance is Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. (MDT) and is free and open to the public.

Over 120 Veterans will be honored May 11-18, 2024, for their artistic talent during the 43rd annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in Denver, Colorado.

This festival is the culmination of a year-long creative arts competition where a panel of judges reviewed over 6,000 submissions from nearly 3,000 Veteran artists, writers and performers from 125 VA medical facilities across our nation.

Throughout the week, Veterans will participate in workshops, artist interactions and perform in a stage show finale at the University of Denver - Newman Center for the Performing Arts, June Swaner Gates Concert Hall.

For updates and photos from the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, show your support for our Veteran artists!