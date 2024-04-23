Women Warriors' Network - Art Class by Patriot Art Foundation When: Thu. May 9, 2024, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: The American Red Cross 8550 Arlington Blvd Fairfax, VA Get directions on Google Maps to The American Red Cross Cost: Free





Welcome to the Women Warriors’ Network, an initiative of EveryMind’s ServingTogether program. It’s a purpose driven community for female Veterans and servicewomen transitioning into civilian life. Our vision is to create a warm and welcoming environment dedicated to safety, inclusivity, and empowerment through a series of monthly events.

This month, join us for an art class hosted by the Patriot Art Foundation. Indulge your creative side with a class that encourages self-expression. Discover purpose, communicate your thoughts, and create bonds through the transformative power of art.

Build Your Personal Toolbox

Our network isn't just about conversation. It provides practical tools to enhance your life:

Skill Development : Expand your skillset with opportunities tailored to your journey.

: Expand your skillset with opportunities tailored to your journey. Networking : Forge valuable connections that last a lifetime.

: Forge valuable connections that last a lifetime. Personal Growth: Grow with every interaction and shared experience within our community.

For more information contact Aimee Stoddard, a ServingTogether Program Manager at astoddard@every-mind.org.

