Veteran Health Education Fair
Come out to the Kerrville VA Medical Center and join South Texas VA at the next Veteran Health Education Fair!
When:
Fri. May 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Auditorium
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans and their loved ones can visit with various VA services and programs such as Home Telehealth, MyHealtheVet, Women's Health, Cardiology, Patient Advocacy and more.
This fair will be held in the Auditorium at Kerrville VA Medical Center.