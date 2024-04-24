Come out to the Kerrville VA Medical Center and join South Texas VA at the next Veteran Health Education Fair!

When: Fri. May 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Auditorium 3600 Memorial Boulevard Kerrville, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Kerrville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans and their loved ones can visit with various VA services and programs such as Home Telehealth, MyHealtheVet, Women's Health, Cardiology, Patient Advocacy and more.

This fair will be held in the Auditorium at Kerrville VA Medical Center.