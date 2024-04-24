Military to Manufacturing Virtual Workshop

This session is open to transitioning service members, Veterans and military spouses.

When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join us for an immersive virtual event designed to equip you with the essential skills and strategies for navigating virtual career fairs seamlessly. In this dynamic session, we’ll delve into the intricacies of leveraging the Zoom platform and breakout rooms effectively, ensuring you stand out to employers and maximize your opportunities in the virtual job market.

Mastering Virtual Career Fairs and Employer Engagement

Questions or Comments? Email heroes@nam.org