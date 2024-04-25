Community Action for Veterans Partners with VFW Post 3342 and Roberts County Veterans Service Office to Host Membership and Benefits Drive for Local Veterans When: Mon. May 13, 2024, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Rosalie's Restaurant 98th Ave E Sisseton, SD Get directions on Google Maps to Rosalie's Restaurant Cost: Free





Community Action for Veterans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving veteran and military families living in South Dakota, proudly announces its collaboration with VFW Post 3342 and the Roberts County Veterans Service Office to host a Membership and Benefits Drive on May 13, 2024

Scheduled from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Rosalie's Restaurant (9 8th Ave E) in Sisseton, this event aims to increase VFW membership while providing crucial access to resources and service providers. Attendees will receive a complimentary meal, and military-connected individuals will have the opportunity to receive up to $250 in grocery gift cards addressing urgent needs within the veteran community.