Skip to Content

Providence (RI) Regional Office VR&E and Community College of Rhode Island Job Fair

Please Join Us And Find Your New Career

When:

Thu. May 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Community College of Rhode Island – Knight Campus

400 East Avenue

Warwick, RI

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

The Providence VA VBA Regional Office Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Division and Community College of Rhode Island  Veteran Services will be co-hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The job fair will feature 50+ Veteran-friendly employers from the private sector and government agencies, Veteran resources, and VA Veteran benefits support staff.  

Last updated: