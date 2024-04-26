Providence (RI) Regional Office VR&E and Community College of Rhode Island Job Fair Please Join Us And Find Your New Career When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Community College of Rhode Island – Knight Campus 400 East Avenue Warwick, RI Get directions on Google Maps to Community College of Rhode Island – Knight Campus Cost: Free Registration: Required





The Providence VA VBA Regional Office Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) Division and Community College of Rhode Island Veteran Services will be co-hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The job fair will feature 50+ Veteran-friendly employers from the private sector and government agencies, Veteran resources, and VA Veteran benefits support staff.