Pathway to Success: Connecting the Dots with SBA

Connections matter in military life. They do in business ownership too.

When: Thu. May 9, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join the U.S. Small Business Administration for a virtual #MilitarySpouseAppreciationMonth event focused on connecting you with SBA resources for every part of the entrepreneurship journey. This event will highlight valuable information for every type of business owner. From the aspiring startup to the experienced entrepreneur, there is something for everyone.

Learn more about:

SBA counseling and resource partners

SBA’s Learning Platform and other virtual training

Accessing capital, including being lender ready

Federal government certification and contracting opportunities

Emergency preparedness and resilience for small businesses

BONUS! Hear success stories from veterans and military spouses

Visit the registration page for the most recent agenda and featured speakers

For more small business resources for military spouses, visit sba.gov/milspouse.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two

weeks in advance.