Be Red Cross Ready for Caregivers - Online

When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network in collaboration with AARP for a special preparedness event designed for caregivers.

This special presentation will help caregivers better prepare for emergencies. Topics covered include the importance of creating a team, what your team can do now to help you prepare, and how you and your loved one can get support during and after an emergency.