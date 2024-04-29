Be Red Cross Ready for Caregivers - Online
When:
Thu. May 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network in collaboration with AARP for a special preparedness event designed for caregivers.
This special presentation will help caregivers better prepare for emergencies. Topics covered include the importance of creating a team, what your team can do now to help you prepare, and how you and your loved one can get support during and after an emergency.