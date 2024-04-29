Resiliency Workshop for Children in Caregiving Homes: Communication Skills - Online

This resiliency workshop aims to build resilience, coping skills, and help with stress management related to being a child in a caregiving home.

When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This workshop is designed for children ages 8-12, who have a military connection and live in a home with a service member, Veteran or loved one that needs a caregiver.



Resiliency workshops use small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities.

This workshop is separate from the children's workshop on coping skills and has an emphasis on effective communication.



You can learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/resiliency-workshops-give-military-kids-tools-for-success.html

Workshops are conducted by Red Cross volunteers with mental health licenses.