2024 Military Spouse Employment Summit - Washington, DC Streaming worldwide When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1615 H Street NW Washington, DC





The annual Military Spouse Employment Summit serves as a critical platform for addressing the significant issue of military spouse employment. Acknowledging the essential role military spouses play in supporting our all-volunteer military, this event aims to explore innovative solutions and strategies to overcome the challenges hindering economic stability for military families.

By fostering collaboration among military, government, and private sector stakeholders, we aspire to create actionable initiatives that empower military spouses and contribute to a stronger national defense.

Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and collaborative studios that will shape efforts to bridge the employment gap for military spouses, ultimately strengthening the bedrock of our nation’s defense.

