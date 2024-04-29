Virtual Hiring Fair: Europe - OCONUS

Register now for this virtual hiring event for the military community in the Europe and Middle East regions who will be returning to the United States in the near future!

When: Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Connecting World-Class Military Community Talent With American Employers

Employers from multiple industries are looking for Veteran and military spouse talent and are hiring for open positions including inventory management, logistics, customer service, data management, IT, cybersecurity, operations, sales, merchandising, marketing and communications, project management, and much more. This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers.

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Central European Time

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Please note: Open OCONUS positions in this event are limited; participating employers will be hiring primarily for open positions located in the continental United States.