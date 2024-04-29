Memorial Day Ceremony - Purcellville, VA Memorial Day - Remember and Honor When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:45 am – 12:45 pm ET Where: Purcellville Town Hall 221 South Nursery Ave. Purcellville, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Purcellville Town Hall Cost: Free





The Town of Purcellville will honor our Fallen Veterans on Memorial Day.

The ceremony will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024 at Purcellville Town Hall, 221 South Nursery Ave. After remarks at Town Hall, there will be a procession to the Tear Drop where there is a wreath laying ceremony, gun salute, and raising of the American flag.

https://purcellvilleva.gov/1029/Memorial-Day-Ceremony