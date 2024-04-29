Skip to Content

Memorial Day Ceremony - Purcellville, VA

Memorial Day - Remember and Honor

When:

Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:45 am – 12:45 pm ET

Where:

Purcellville Town Hall

221 South Nursery Ave.

Purcellville, VA

Cost:

Free

The Town of Purcellville will honor our Fallen Veterans on Memorial Day. 

The ceremony will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024 at Purcellville Town Hall, 221 South Nursery Ave. After remarks at Town Hall, there will be a procession to the Tear Drop where there is a wreath laying ceremony, gun salute, and raising of the American flag.

https://purcellvilleva.gov/1029/Memorial-Day-Ceremony

 

