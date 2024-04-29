Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade - Rockville, MD Each year, the City of Rockville selects a local Veteran or active military member to serve as the city's Grand Marshal and lead the festivities. This year's Grand Marshal is Stephen P. Johnson. When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET Where: Rockville Town Square 36 Maryland Ave Rockville, MD Get directions on Google Maps to Rockville Town Square Cost: Free





Founded in 1944 by William (Bill) Wood, the Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade is a long-standing tradition in the City of Rockville.

The day starts off with a ceremony remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and concludes with the annual parade. The parade features more than 50 units, including military and community groups, marching units, dance troupes, and more.

Each year, the City of Rockville selects a local veteran or active military member to serve as the city's Grand Marshal and lead the festivities

Event Information: Monday, May 27, 2024

9:00 a.m.: Musical Tribute by the Rockville Concert Band and Chorus

9:30 a.m.: Ceremony

10:30 a.m.: Parade Begins

Rockville Town Center

For more information and parking details, visit: https://www.rockvillemd.gov/2402/Memorial-Day-Ceremony-and-Parade