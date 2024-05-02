VeTALKX: Survivors & Caregivers Together - Memorial Day Q&A

Ask Your Questions Now!

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





On May 23rd at 1pm EST the Department of Veterans Affairs and our community partners, to include Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network, Blue Star Families, and Elizabeth Dole Foundation will be here to answer questions about survivor resources, caregiver support, memorial affairs, and mental wellness. Ask your questions now!



You can ask questions to the following people/organizations:

» Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program

» Sgt Jay Dalrymple - Director, National Cemetery Scheduling Office, VA

» Sgt Christopher Vidaurre - Senior Program Manager, George W. Bush Institute

» Melissa Comeau - Director, Military and Veteran Caregiver Network, American Red Cross

» SGT Rafiq Raza - National Director, Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support

...more subject matter experts will be added soon