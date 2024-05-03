26th Annual Tribute to Veterans & Military Families - Arcadia, CA For the general public, please be aware that preregistration is not required as the event is open to public. We look forward to seeing you at Arcadia County Park on Saturday, May 25th! When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Arcadia County Park 405 South Santa Anita Avenue Arcadia, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Arcadia County Park Cost: Free





Tribute to Veterans and Military Families Event

We extend a warm invitation to join us as we proudly celebrate the 26th Annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families. This cherished tradition within the Fifth District offers Supervisor Barger a heartfelt opportunity to express gratitude to our esteemed Veterans, dedicated service members, and their devoted families, for their unwavering commitment to a lifetime of service. Through this event, we endeavor to provide attendees with invaluable access to a wide array of programs, services, and benefits tailored to meet the needs of our esteemed Veterans and their families.

For Our Esteemed Guests:

This event is entirely free and open to the public, with no RSVP required. Parking is also available free of charge, so we warmly invite you to join us for a day filled with honor, recognition, and appreciation.

For Organizations Interested in Exhibition:

We are actively seeking exhibitors to showcase an assortment of offerings, including wellness programs, military heritage and history displays, resources dedicated to supporting Veterans and military families, opportunities tailored specifically for Veterans and their families, and organizations passionately serving our Veteran community. As space is limited, we encourage early registration to request your spot.

Please note that while we enthusiastically welcome participation from various organizations, booth space will not be available for partisan or political groups.

For More Information and Event Agenda: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/26th-annual-tribute-to-veterans-military-families-tickets-851175237047

For Further Inquiries:

Should you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us via email at RSVPFifthDistrict@bos.lacounty.gov or by phone at (909) 394-2264. We are here to assist you in any way possible.