Memorial Day Special - St. Petersburg, FL
Free for Veterans, Active Military, Gold Star and Blue Star Families.
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
The James Museum
150 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
Cost:
Free
This Memorial Day we are honoring those who serve our country with free admission to the museum for Veterans, Active Military, Gold Star and Blue Star Families.
Offer available in person only at the museum admissions desk on 5/27/2024.
https://thejamesmuseum.org/eventarchive/memorialday-may2024/
Contact:
- 727-892-4200
- info@thejamesmuseum.org